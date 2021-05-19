Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE:IGD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
