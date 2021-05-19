Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

