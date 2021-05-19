Voyager Token Price Hits $3.25 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $3.25 or 0.00008217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $722.27 million and $23.71 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.56 or 0.01303775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.89 or 0.10464017 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

