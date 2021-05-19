W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $454.77 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

