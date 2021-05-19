Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

