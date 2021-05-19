Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 494.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

