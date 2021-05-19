Wade G W & Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.41 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

