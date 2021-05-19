Wade G W & Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PKI stock opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.