Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,133.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,146.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.89, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.