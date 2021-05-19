Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,738.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

