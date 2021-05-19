Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Boosted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $138.24. 17,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,456. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.