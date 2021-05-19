Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

