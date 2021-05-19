WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $410.65 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $410.65 million and approximately $101.50 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00329677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00180496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.14 or 0.01097288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034976 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

