Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

