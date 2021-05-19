Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

CGNX stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

