Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The AES by 144.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The AES by 73.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AES opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

