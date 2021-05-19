Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $686.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $652.21 and its 200 day moving average is $639.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

