WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

WECMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WeCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WeCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF)

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

