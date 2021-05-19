Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Weis Markets by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.