Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

