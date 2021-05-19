Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. Welltower also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.
Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 70,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. Welltower has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.10.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
