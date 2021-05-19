Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. Welltower also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 70,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. Welltower has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

