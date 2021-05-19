Wendell Thomas Blonigan Sells 6,580 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $138.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 238,602 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

