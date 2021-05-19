Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 98,339 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 76,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 107,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,493,000 after purchasing an additional 757,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

