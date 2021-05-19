Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $6.21 Million in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.4% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 99.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

