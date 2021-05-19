Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

