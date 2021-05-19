Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.