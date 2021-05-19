Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

