WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $125.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.
WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $106.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $111.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.
In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,749 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
