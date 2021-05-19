WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $125.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $106.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $111.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,749 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

