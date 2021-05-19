West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$130.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TSE WFG traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$92.33. 770,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.57. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

