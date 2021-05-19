Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
