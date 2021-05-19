Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE EHI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,123. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

