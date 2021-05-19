Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

HIO opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

