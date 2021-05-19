WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $15.38 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $15.38 or 0.00039199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $86.95 million and approximately $430,094.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00074754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00334812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00190185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.87 or 0.01189652 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037917 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

