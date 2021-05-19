Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

