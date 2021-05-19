Whiteheart Hits Market Cap of $12.25 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,378.49 or 0.03562076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00351499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00216641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.98 or 0.01284215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00040304 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

