Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

FREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 292,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

