WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.
Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 367,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.