WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 367,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

