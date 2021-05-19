William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

ABNB opened at $135.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

