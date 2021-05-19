Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Although, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales are concerns, continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, the company is optimistic about business strength and projects revenue acceleration toward $10 billion over the long term and operating margin expansion to 15% over the next five years.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE WSM traded down $9.04 on Wednesday, hitting $161.25. 41,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

