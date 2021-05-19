Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.