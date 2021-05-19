Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

VGIT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

