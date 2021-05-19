Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

