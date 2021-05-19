Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.