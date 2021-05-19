Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.56

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 2,846,994 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £20.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

