Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 3.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $352,236,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.51. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

