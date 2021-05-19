Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

TSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

TuSimple stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

