World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. World Fuel Services makes up approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of INT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 325,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,577. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $3,802,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.