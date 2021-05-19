WP Advisors LLC Buys 2,357 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 12,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

