WP Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 761,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,772,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

