WP Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.58. 53,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

