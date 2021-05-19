WP Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,313 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.34 and its 200-day moving average is $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $268.34 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

